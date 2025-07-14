Lord's Test: India's Washington Sundar scripts history with four-wicket haul 

Washington Sundar has made history by registering the best figures by an Indian off-spinner in an innings at Lord's . His remarkable performance came during the third innings India's third Test against England, where he dismissed key players Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, and Shoaib Bashir. All four of his dismissals were clean bowled. This is also a joint record for most bowled dismissals by an Indian bowler in an innings in England. Here are further details.

Dismissal details Four clean-bowled dismissals for Sundar Sundar first dismissed Root, who was bowled while attempting a sweep shot. He then got Stokes to play over the delivery and miss completely. The ball dipped as it drifted in, catching the England skipper off guard. Smith's dismissal was particularly impressive as he played for turn but lost his off-stump when the ball skidded through straight after coming in with an angle.

DYK Sundar joins Bumrah As per ESPNcricinfo, Sundar became the Indian bowler to have the joint-most bowled dismissals in an innings in England. He joined Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed four bowled dismissals en route to his fifer on Day 1 of the ongoing Test match. Meanwhile, no other spinner has claimed more than three bowled dismissals in a Test innings at Lord's.

Team achievement India break record for most bowled dismissals in a Test Sundar's stellar performance also helped India set a new record for most bowled dismissals in a Test match. The team accounted for 12 England batsmen in this match, the most for any team since 1887. This is also a record for India as they have never shattered stumps this many times in a Test before.

Career Sundar goes past Venkataraghavan Sundar finished with 4/22 from 12.1 overs. He went past Srinivas Venkataraghavan (4/52 in 1971) as the right-arm Indian off-spinner with the best innings a Test innings at Lord's. No other Indian offie has a four-fer at the iconic venue. In 11 Test matches, Sundar has raced to 30 scalps at 26.16. This was Sundar's third four-wicket haul in Tests. In 6 away Tests (12 innings), he owns 12 scalps at 35.75. This was his maiden four-fer in away matches.