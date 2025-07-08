Presenting Indian pairs with double-century partnerships at Lord's (Tests) 

The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground , also known as the "Mecca of Cricket," has seen some sensational performances by Indian cricketers. The venue also hosted India's first-ever Test match in 1932. Their first-ever victory here came in 1986 under Kapil Dev 's captaincy. Several Indian batters have left their mark on this historic ground. Here we look at Indian pairs with double-century partnerships at Lord's (Tests).

#1 Mankad & Hazare - 211 in 1952 The highest individual score by an Indian batsman at Lord's is 184 by Vinoo Mankad in 1952. His innings came in the third innings of the match. During his stay, the opener dominated a 211-run partnership alongside skipper Vijay Hazare (49) for the third wicket. Though Mankad narrowly missed out on a double-century, his performance helped India secure a draw.

#2 Vengsarkar & Viswanath - 210 in 1979 Dilip Vengsarkar and Gundappa Viswanath powered India when the team was reduced to 99/2 in the third innings of the 1979 Lord's Test. Notably, England had a 319-run first-innings lead. However, Vengsarkar and Viswanath frustrated them by adding 210 runs. While the former made 103 off 395 balls, Viswanath top-scored with a 337-ball 113. Their efforts earned India a draw.