Harry Brook slams his maiden Test ton against India: Stats

England batter Harry Brook has slammed his ninth century in Test cricket. Brook reached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He added a 150-plus stand with Jamie Smith after England were down to 84/5 in the morning session. England got past 230, Brook and Smith showing the Bazball ploy. Here are the key stats.

Knock How Brook reached his ton Indian pacers dominated in the first 30 minutes on Day 3. Mohammed Siraj dismissed a well-set Joe Root and Ben Stokes on successive balls. Smith joined forces with Brook thereafter. While Brook rotated the strike, the former launched his onslaught. Brook countered spin well, forcing skipper Shubman Gill to spread out the field. He completed his ton off 137 balls after lunch.

Stats A look at his Test stats As mentioned, Brook raced to his maiden century against India in Test cricket. Overall, it was his ninth Test ton. Brook, who also owns 12 half-centuries, also got past 2,500 runs in the format. He has an average of over 60. Notably, Brook has four centuries against Pakistan and three against New Zealand in Test cricket.