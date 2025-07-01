West Indies vs Australia, 2nd Test: Decoding key player battles 

The second Test match of the ongoing series between West Indies and Australia will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George's, Grenada. The match is scheduled to start on July 3 at 7:30pm IST. Australia won the first Test by 159 runs and now lead the three-match series 1-0. Here we look at the key player battles that can headline the second Test.

#1 Kraigg Brathwaite vs Mitchell Starc Veteran West Indies open Kraigg Brathwaite fell twice to Mitchell Starc in the opening Test, and the latter would be raring to make the new ball talk once again. As per ESPNcricinfo, Starc has overall trapped Brathwaite four times across 14 Test innings at an average of 20.25. Meanwhile, the WI star has an average of 34.33 against left-arm pacers since the start of 2023 (Tests).

#2 Usman Khawaja vs Shamar Joseph Though WI lost the opening Test, Shamar Joseph made headlines by grabbing nine wickets in the game. Usman Khawaja was one of his dismissals in Australia's first innings. The veteran opener's battle with Joseph would be enticing in the second Test as well as the pacer has not trapped Khawaja in their other four Test meetings. Joseph's Test average against southpaws reads 23.76.