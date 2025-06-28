Aakash Chopra rules out Shreyas Iyer's inclusion in Test squad

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has ruled out the possibility of Shreyas Iyer being included in India's Test squad anytime soon. This comes despite Iyer's stellar performances in recent months across all formats. Chopra emphasized that there are several players ahead of him in the selection queue for Tests, including Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, and Dhruv Jurel.

Performance review 'Shreyas Iyer won't get a chance now' Iyer has been in exceptional form, emerging as India's top scorer in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He also had a stellar IPL season and performed well in the domestic red-ball circuit. However, Chopra said on his YouTube channel that "Shreyas Iyer won't get a chance now," adding that many other players have not gotten their chances either.

Selection process 'How can he be considered for selection?' Chopra further explained the Test selection process by saying, "If you think about it, Karun Nair has only just gotten his chance. Sarfaraz Khan hasn't been given a shot. Dhruv Jurel is waiting on the sidelines." He stressed that if Iyer can't even get among those who are in the waiting line, then how can he be considered for selection?