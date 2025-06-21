'Emotions got to me': Sam Konstas recalls India Test series 

Sam Konstas, the 19-year-old Australian cricketer, has opened up about the emotional challenges he faced during his early days in Test cricket. He made his debut against India last December and said that it was not the batting but managing emotions in front of a large crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) that proved difficult. "It was my first few Test matches, and the emotions probably got to me with the crowd," Konstas told reporters in Barbados on Saturday.

Coping mechanisms Maintaining a personal diary has been instrumental Konstas is gearing up for his third Test cap, having been included in the squad for Australia's first Test against West Indies. He missed out on the World Test Championship final when Marnus Labuschagne was promoted to open. Speaking about his preparation, Konstas said that maintaining a personal diary has been instrumental in revisiting basics and staying grounded during overseas tours. "The diary's been important," he revealed.

Learning from veterans Lucky to be around experienced players: Konstas Konstas also spoke about how much he has learned from the senior players in the Australian squad. He said, "I'm just trying to control my breath and have a good relationship with my batting partner." The young cricketer added that he always seeks advice from experienced players like Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steven Smith. "I'm lucky to be around them, especially at 19," he said.

Future prospects Konstas ready to wait for his opportunity Despite knowing that chances won't come easily in a competitive Australian side, Konstas is ready to wait and seize his moments. "For me, I just hope to grab an opportunity because it's such a strong side," he said. The young cricketer will get his chance soon as Australia take on West Indies in three Tests starting June 25 in Bridgetown.