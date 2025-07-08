Deepti Sharma on verge of becoming top-ranked WT20I bowler: Details 

Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma is on the verge of clinching the top spot in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings for bowlers. She is just eight rating points away from Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal, who currently holds the top position with 746 rating points. This comes after Deepti's stellar performance in India's ongoing five-match T20I series against England, where she took three wickets in the third match. Her overall series tally reads six wickets at 14.83.

Consistency Deepti closes in on top spot Despite being a consistent performer over the years, Deepti has never been able to reach the top of the T20I bowler rankings. She has been a regular feature in the top 10 for most of the last six years. The latest update to these rankings saw her move up one spot, overtaking Australia's Annabel Sutherland and reclaiming second place.

Rising stars Arundhati Reddy also makes a jump Along with Deepti, her teammate Arundhati Reddy also made a jump in the rankings. She moved up 11 places to joint 43rd on the list for T20I bowlers after taking three wickets in the last match against England at The Oval. Several England bowlers also made significant gains after their narrow five-run victory at the iconic London venue.