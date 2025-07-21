Rashmika Mandanna ventures into business with fragrance line Dear Diary

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has launched her fragrance brand, Dear Diary. The venture, which marks her debut as a beauty entrepreneur, is inspired by her personal memories and experiences. Each perfume in the collection is an "olfactory diary," reflecting a distinct chapter from Mandanna's life. The brand shares its name with her earlier-released digital video series.

Statement 'For me, fragrance is memory' Mandanna said, "For me, fragrance is memory. I don't remember most things, or maybe it's just selective memory, but perfumes bring back special moments that might otherwise be forgotten." "It's how I hold on to the people, places and experiences that shaped who I am." "With Dear Diary, I wanted to give everyone a way to carry their stories with them—to connect, feel comforted and express who they are unapologetically."

Collection Three fragrances in the collection The initial collection of Dear Diary features three fragrances: National Crush, Irreplaceable, and Controversial. Each scent is inspired by a specific turning point in Mandanna's public and personal life. The brand has been developed in partnership with The PCA Companies, a global brand acceleration firm.