Why Jeethu Joseph warned makers of Ajay's 'Drishyam 3'
What's the story
Jeethu Joseph, the director of the Drishyam franchise (Malayalam), has suggested delaying the Hindi version of the film. This suggestion was influenced by potential legal considerations regarding the upcoming Malayalam version. Speaking to Mathrubhumi, he said, "There were requests to make the Malayalam and Hindi versions together, but we have not made any final judgments on those topics."
Legal concerns
There were plans to begin with the Hindi version
Joseph further explained that there were initial plans to start with the Hindi version, starring Ajay Devgn. He said, "There were early plans to begin with the Hindi version, but when it was suggested that this could be dealt with legally they backed off." Joseph, who is currently working on the script for Drishyam 3, revealed that it is still being finalized. The film is expected to go into production around October 2025.
Film details
'Drishyam' series continues the story of a family man
Drishyam 3 will continue the story of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, who are suspected after the Inspector General of Police's son is killed. The first film was released in 2013 and was followed by a sequel in 2021. The Hindi versions came out in 2015 and 2022 and also featured Tabu alongside Devgn.