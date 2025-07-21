How much will Megan Kerrigan get if she divorces Byron?

Andy Byron , the former CEO of Astronomer, was recently embroiled in a scandal after allegedly being caught cheating with his company's HR executive, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert. The incident went viral on social media and has led to speculation about the future of his marriage with Megan Kerrigan . If Kerrigan chooses to divorce her husband over this scandal, she could end up with a significant amount of money due to Massachusetts's 50/50 marital law.

Divorce implications Massachusetts's 50/50 marital law explained Kerrigan could be entitled to half of her husband's wealth, which is estimated between $20 million and $70 million. Nancy Chemtob, a matrimonial and family lawyer, explained to the New York Post that while the duration of the marriage can influence asset division, Massachusetts law considers various factors rather than strictly requiring a marriage of over seven years for a 50/50 split. This law could play a major role in determining the outcome of their divorce proceedings.

Emotional fallout Chemtob on the emotional impact of the scandal Chemtob also highlighted the emotional impact of the scandal, especially on their two children. She said, "The worst thing in this case is the embarrassment factor for their [two] kids." The lawyer further stressed that this incident could lead to therapy expenses for the children and separate homes.