How much will Megan Kerrigan get if she divorces Byron?
What's the story
Andy Byron, the former CEO of Astronomer, was recently embroiled in a scandal after allegedly being caught cheating with his company's HR executive, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert. The incident went viral on social media and has led to speculation about the future of his marriage with Megan Kerrigan. If Kerrigan chooses to divorce her husband over this scandal, she could end up with a significant amount of money due to Massachusetts's 50/50 marital law.
Divorce implications
Massachusetts's 50/50 marital law explained
Kerrigan could be entitled to half of her husband's wealth, which is estimated between $20 million and $70 million. Nancy Chemtob, a matrimonial and family lawyer, explained to the New York Post that while the duration of the marriage can influence asset division, Massachusetts law considers various factors rather than strictly requiring a marriage of over seven years for a 50/50 split. This law could play a major role in determining the outcome of their divorce proceedings.
Emotional fallout
Chemtob on the emotional impact of the scandal
Chemtob also highlighted the emotional impact of the scandal, especially on their two children. She said, "The worst thing in this case is the embarrassment factor for their [two] kids." The lawyer further stressed that this incident could lead to therapy expenses for the children and separate homes.
Social media silence
Kerrigan is an educator; divorce not yet confirmed
Following the scandal, Kerrigan removed her husband's last name from her social media accounts and deleted her Facebook page. She is an educator in Massachusetts and serves as Associate Director of the Lower School and Admissions for the Hope Graham Program at Bancroft School in Worcester. Despite the recent development, no official confirmation about a potential divorce has been made yet.