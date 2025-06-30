Assam couple's wedding shatters gender norms;  transwoman marries man

In a historic move, a Guwahati-based transwoman, Taira Bhattacharjee, married her long-time partner and best friend, Bikramjit Sutradhar. The marriage is believed to be the first legal union between a transwoman and a man in Assam . The couple registered their marriage on May 26 at the Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner's office and held a social ceremony on June 2 at Ugratara Temple in Guwahati .

Transformation story Taira's journey and the couple's love story Taira, who was assigned male at birth as Biswajoy, underwent sex reassignment surgery in 2019. Speaking about her struggles with gender identity and societal acceptance before the surgery, Taira said, "Before the surgery, I always felt like my soul was trapped inside the wrong body." Taira met Bikramjit in 2006 through a mutual friend, and their relationship deepened despite societal resistance.

Advocacy efforts The couple now aims to raise awareness about trans rights Despite facing opposition from their families, Taira and Bikramjit stood by each other. In a dark moment, Bikramjit even suggested suicide due to family opposition but was consoled by Taira's newfound confidence. "She consoled me and told me that she had finally gained her confidence to face life and she wanted to undergo medical transmission, so to end our lives at this moment is not the right thing to do," he recalled.

Community response Filmmaker Milin Dutta congratulated the couple on social media Now legally married, the couple is using social media to fight gender discrimination and raise awareness about trans rights. Their journey has resonated with many in Assam and beyond, especially in the LGBTQ+ community. Filmmaker and queer rights activist Milin Dutta congratulated the couple on Facebook, saying, "Thank you for setting the path for many more to follow, for many more to hope and dream. Congratulations to the whole Queer community."