Elderly woman, 3 others shot dead by gunmen in Manipur  

Four people were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Manipur 's Churachandpur district in an ambush on Monday. The attack took place around 2:00pm near Mongjang village when the victims were traveling in an SUV. The deceased have been identified as Thenkhothang Haokip alias Thahpi (48), Seikhogin (34), Lengouhao (35), and Phalhing (72).

Possible motive Attack likely linked to intergroup clash between Kuki insurgents NDTV sources suggest that the attack is not related to ethnic violence in Manipur but is possibly an intergroup clash between Kuki insurgents. Preliminary reports indicate that the victims were shot at point-blank range. Over a dozen empty shells were recovered from the scene of the crime; however, no group has claimed responsibility for this targeted attack so far. In the wake of the attack, police have deployed additional forces to secure the area and launch search operations.

Violence reduction Manipur has seen a major decline in violence Manipur, for the most part, has seen a major decline in violence since President's rule was imposed in February. The region saw only one protest-related fatality during central rule from February 13 to June 26, a stark contrast to the 260 fatalities recorded from May 3, 2023, until then. Injuries have also drastically reduced, with only 29 new cases reported over the last four months compared to a total of 1,776 since May.