Why Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' T-shirt is drawing flak

Beyoncé is facing criticism for wearing a T-shirt that features the Buffalo Soldiers, Black US army units from the late 1800s and early 1900s. The shirt, worn during her Cowboy Carter tour performance in Paris , has sparked controversy for its language that frames Native Americans and Mexican revolutionaries as "enemies of peace." The back of the shirt includes a lengthy description of these soldiers, which many have deemed anti-Indigenous.

Backlash details Fans and Indigenous influencers called out the pop star As Beyoncé returned to the US for performances in her hometown, fans and Indigenous influencers criticized her for wearing a shirt that promotes anti-Indigenous language. Many social media posts have called out the pop star for this historic framing. "We have to be honest about what (Buffalo Soldiers) did, especially in their operations against Indigenous Americans and Mexicans," said Chisom Okorafor, a TikTok user.

Historical context Who are the Buffalo Soldiers? The Buffalo Soldiers, who served in six military units created after the US Civil War in 1866, were made up of formerly enslaved men, free men, and Black Civil War soldiers. They fought in hundreds of conflicts until their disbandment in 1951. However, as noted on Beyoncé's shirt, they also fought numerous battles against Indigenous peoples during the US army's campaign of violence and land theft during westward expansion.