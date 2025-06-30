5 romantic Tom Hanks movies we'll always love 

Celebrated for his versatility, Tom Hanks has been a part of several movies across different genres, and most of them have been blockbuster hits. However, it's his romantic movies that have made a lasting impact on moviegoers around the world. With an incredible knack for playing sincere and pure characters, Hanks has graced us with some iconic romance films, ones that fans still adore. Here's looking at five of them!

Drive 1 'Sleepless in Seattle': A timeless classic Sleepless in Seattle is a classic that pairs Hanks with Meg Ryan in the most captivating love story. Released in 1993, the film follows Hanks's Sam Baldwin as he goes through the motions of life after losing his wife. His son calls into a radio show asking for help to find love again. The film's unique narrative style and memorable performances make it an evergreen favorite for romance lovers.

Drive 2 'You've Got Mail': Love through letters In You've Got Mail, Hanks reunites with Ryan to delve into the theme of anonymous online communication, giving rise to unexpected romance. Released in 1998, this film beautifully captures the early days of the internet, where two business rivals unknowingly fall for each other through email exchanges. The chemistry between Hanks and Ryan adds charm to this modern-day love story.

Drive 3 'The Terminal': Finding love unexpectedly The Terminal, which hit screens in 2004, features Hanks as Viktor Navorski, who is stranded at the airport after some unexpected events back home. While Viktor navigates his life in the confines of the terminal, he meets Amelia Warren and forms an unexpected bond with her. The movie beautifully shows how love can blossom even in the most unusual circumstances.

Drive 4 'Splash': A romantic fantasy adventure In 1984's Splash, Hanks starred opposite Daryl Hannah in this romantic fantasy adventure about a man who falls for a mermaid called Madison. From a comedy-fantasy movie, the film dealt with acceptance, understanding beyond appearances. It continues to be one of the first films to show Hanks's potential as a lead man in romantic roles.