Ridley Scott's 5 sci-fi masterpieces that redefined the genre

Ridley Scott is a master craftsman, but more importantly, he's a visionary. Scott knows the art of sci-fi so well that he is credited with defining the genre on multiple occasions. Not only does he get the thrills right, but his films paint a picture of our future, one that we could never have imagined. Let's take a look at five of his best sci-fi thrillers.

Dystopian future 'Blade Runner' - A futuristic vision Released in 1982, Blade Runner is set in a dystopian future where synthetic humans called replicants are manufactured to work. The film centers around Rick Deckard, a blade runner assigned to track down and retire rogue replicants. Its themes of humanity and identity have made it a cult classic in the sci-fi genre. The film's visual style and philosophical depth still inspire filmmakers today.

Interstellar suspense 'Alien' - A space horror classic Released in 1979, Alien introduced us to a terrifying extraterrestrial aboard the spaceship Nostromo. The film is a perfect combination of science fiction and horror, creating an intense atmosphere of suspense. Its success led to several sequels and established Scott as a master of tension-filled narratives set in space.

Stranded astronaut 'The Martian' - Survival on Mars In 2015, Scott directed The Martian, which was based on Andy Weir's novel about an astronaut stranded on Mars. The movie revolves around Mark Watney's fight for survival with limited resources as he awaits rescue from Earth. It earned critical acclaim for the realistic depiction of challenges in space travel and was lauded for its entertaining plot that balances humor with drama.

Cosmic mystery 'Prometheus' - Origins explored Released in 2012, Prometheus is both a prequel to the Alien series and an exploration into humanity's origins through ancient alien civilizations called Engineers who may have created life on Earth itself. With stunning visuals combined with thought-provoking themes about creationism versus evolutionism, this movie is yet another standout entry within Scott's repertoire.