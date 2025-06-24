Has any man won Wimbledon without dropping a set?

The 2025 Wimbledon will be underway on June 30, with several stars gearing up to brace the men's singles event. Carlos Alcaraz will enter the grass-court Grand Slam as the defending champion. He defeated Novak Djokovic to win his second successive Wimbledon honor last year. Notably, Roger Federer and Bjorn Borg are the only men with Wimbledon titles without dropping a set (Open Era).

Borg First-ever man with this feat In 1976, Borg became the first-ever man to win the Wimbledon title without losing a set. The tennis veteran defeated Ilie Nastase in the men's singles final (6-4, 6-2, 9-7). This was the first of his five successive Wimbledon titles. Notably, Borg and Federer own the joint-most consecutive Wimbledon titles in the Open Era (5).

Federer Federer joined Borg in 2017 Federer remains the most prolific player in tennis history. His credentials on grass remain indispensable. Federer owns most Wimbledon men's singles titles (8). He won five of those in successive years (2003-2007). The last of Wimbledon titles came in 2017, where he defeated Marin Cilic in the final (6-3, 6-1, 6-4). Notably, Federer joined Borg in terms of winning Wimbledon without losing a set.

Do you know? Two different major events without dropping a set Federer and Borg are the only men to have won two different Grand Slam events without dropping a set. While Borg won the French Open in 1978 and 1980, Federer claimed the 2007 Australian Open honor.