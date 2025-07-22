Washington Sundar can be India's long-term Test all-rounder: Ravi Shastri

Former Indian cricket team's head coach, Ravi Shastri , has backed Washington Sundar as a potential long-term all-rounder for the national side in Test cricket. Speaking on The ICC Review, Shastri praised Sundar's versatility and expressed confidence in his ability to thrive in this format of the game. "I always loved Washington. When I saw him on day one, I said he's the man," said Shastri while recalling his first impression of Sundar.

Career highlights Sundar's impressive start in Test cricket Sundar made a memorable debut at the Gabba in 2021 during India's injury-ravaged tour of Australia, scoring a calm 62 under pressure. The innings was instrumental in India's historic series-winning triumph. He followed it up with unbeaten scores of 85 and 96 against England at home, displaying technical prowess and maturity beyond his years. Despite mainly batting at No.7 or lower in 10 of his 11 Tests, Sundar has an impressive average of nearly 39 with four fifties to his name.

Shastri wants Sundar to get more opportunities in Tests Despite his impressive performances, Sundar has not been given enough chances in red-ball cricket. Shastri thinks this should change. "He again is just 25 years of age. I think he should have played a lot more Test cricket," said the former coach. He also pointed out Sundar's effectiveness on turning pitches in India, as seen during New Zealand's 2024 tour of India where Sundar was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets in four innings.

Current form India's all-rounder's performance in ongoing series against England In the ongoing Test series in England, Sundar's performances have been modest but valuable. He has scores of 42, 12*, 23 and a duck with the bat while picking up five wickets. Shastri's endorsement comes at a time when India is looking for balance in their Test XI. At just 25 years old, Sundar remains a promising prospect with the skills and temperament to serve India as an all-rounder for years to come.