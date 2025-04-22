How to check your Zomato order history
What's the story
Zomato's Android app comes with a handy 'Order History' option to easily track your previous orders.
This feature can be especially useful for regular foodies who want to keep a track of their expenses or reorder their favorite items.
By heading over to 'Order History', you can see details like order date, items ordered, and total cost.
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use it right.
Navigation
Accessing the order history
To access order history, head over to Zomato app on your Android device and log in (if required).
Once logged-in, tap on the profile icon on the bottom right corner of the screen.
This will take you to the account page where you can find an array of options related to your profile and orders.
Order details
Viewing past orders
In your account page, head over to "Your Orders."
This is where you will find all your past orders in a chronological list.
Each entry carries important information such as restaurant name, date of order, items purchased, and total amount spent.
From here, you can scroll through the list to get a look at any of the previous transactions.
Quick reorder
Reordering from history
If you want to reorder an item from your history, just tap on the relevant past order entry.
In this detailed view, you'll see an option called "Reorder".
Tapping it will add all previously ordered items from that transaction into your cart for quick checkout without having to search for them again.
Budget insights
Tracking spending habits
Additionally, the "Order History" feature also aids users in tracking their spending habits over time by giving a clear record of everything they have ordered through Zomato.
By reviewing these entries on a regular basis, users can easily get an idea of how much they have been spending on a month-wise or week-wise basis, which may help them in budgeting for dining out or ordering food online.