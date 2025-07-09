Deepak Chahar joins Indian team at Lord's: Here's why

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar , who recently attended Wimbledon in London, has joined the Indian cricket team as a support player at Lord's. The decision was made by the team's management to give assistance to other players ahead of the 3rd Test against England at the Home of Cricket. As per reports, Chahar was spotted training with several Indian players at the iconic venue on July 9.

Support player Similar to Brar's case Chahar's inclusion in the Indian squad is similar to that of uncapped spinner Harpreet Brar, who was brought in by the management before the 2nd Test against England as spin support. Last month, ahead of the Edgbaston Test, spinner Brar assisted Indian players in net sessions. Notably, Chahar's international career was perturbed with him getting perpetually injured.

Career update Chahar has played 13 ODIs, 25 T20Is Chahar, a right-arm seamer, who swings the ball both ways, has featured in 13 ODIs and 25 T20Is for India as of now. The Indian pacer has taken 31 T20I wickets at 24.09. His last international appearance was in December 2023. Notably, Chahar played for Mumbai Indians in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He was picked for ₹9.25 crore in the mega auction.

Information Best bowling figures for India in T20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, Chahar has the best bowling figures for India in T20I cricket. He took 6/7 in 3.2 overs against Bangladesh in 2019. Yuzvendra Chahal is the only other Indian with a six-fer in the format.