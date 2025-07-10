India set new world record by losing 13th consecutive toss

Streak details

Three different captains involved in this streak

The ongoing streak of 13 consecutive toss losses has seen three different players at the helm: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma. This dismal record spans across Test matches, T20Is, and ODIs. In the ODI format alone, India have lost their last 15 tosses—another world record. The streak of India losing tosses in ODIs started in the 2023 World Cup final. It is yet to be snapped.