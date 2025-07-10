India set new world record by losing 13th consecutive toss
What's the story
India have entered record books by losing 13 consecutive tosses in international cricket. Notably, skipper Shubman Gill lost the toss for the 3rd Test England at Lord's on July 10. He is yet to win the toss in the ongoing series. As per Wisden, the last instance of an Indian captain winning a toss in men's international cricket was on January 28, 2025, during a T20I against England at Rajkot.
Streak details
Three different captains involved in this streak
The ongoing streak of 13 consecutive toss losses has seen three different players at the helm: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma. This dismal record spans across Test matches, T20Is, and ODIs. In the ODI format alone, India have lost their last 15 tosses—another world record. The streak of India losing tosses in ODIs started in the 2023 World Cup final. It is yet to be snapped.
Information
Who held the previous record?
According to Wisden, West Indies previously held the record for most successive tosses lost in men's international cricket. The Windies lost 12 such tosses between February and April in 1999. Notably, England had a streak of 11 such losses.
Information
England elect to bat
In the ongoing England-India Test at Lord's, Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat despite the green-top offered. Notably, Stokes won the toss at Edgbaston and Headingley as well.