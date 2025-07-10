Australia tour: Shreyanka Patil named in India A WT20I squad
What's the story
Star all-rounder Shreyanka Patil has been named in the India A WT20I squad for their upcoming tour of Australia. The team will play three WT20Is, three WODIs, and one four-day match against Australia A from August 7 to 24. Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav will captain the side across formats. Besides, Patil's inclusion is subject to fitness clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.
Injury concerns
Patil battled finger injury last year
Patil suffered a finger injury during the 2024 Women's Asia Cup in July but made a comeback for the Women's T20 World Cup. However, she missed the Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this year, with injury. Despite these setbacks, she was included in the BCCI's central contracts list announced in March. Patil bagged the Grade C slot.
Squad details
Other notable names in squads
Along with Patil, leg-spinner Priya Mishra has also been named in the WODI and four-day squad but her inclusion is also subject to fitness clearance. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mishra has featured nine WODIs for India, with her last appearance being against Ireland in January. Besides, the captaincy of India A was handed over to Yadav from Minnu Mani, who led the team on their previous tour of Australia last August. Shafali Verma and Titas Sadhu are the other notable inclusions.
Squads
Here are the squads
WT20I squad: Radha Yadav (captain), Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, D Vrinda, S Sajana, Uma Chetry, Raghvi Bist, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Nandini Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwer, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, and Titas Sadhu. WODI and four-day match squad: Radha Yadav (captain), Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap, Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, and Titas Sadhu.
Information
A look at the schedule
The Australian tour will kick off with WT20Is in Mackay from August 7 before moving on to WODIs in Norths from August 13. The only four-day fixture will be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field from August 21.