Australia tour: Shreyanka Patil named in India A WT20I squad

Patil suffered a finger injury during the 2024 Women's Asia Cup in July but made a comeback for the Women's T20 World Cup. However, she missed the Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this year, with injury. Despite these setbacks, she was included in the BCCI's central contracts list announced in March. Patil bagged the Grade C slot.

Squad details

Other notable names in squads

Along with Patil, leg-spinner Priya Mishra has also been named in the WODI and four-day squad but her inclusion is also subject to fitness clearance. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mishra has featured nine WODIs for India, with her last appearance being against Ireland in January. Besides, the captaincy of India A was handed over to Yadav from Minnu Mani, who led the team on their previous tour of Australia last August. Shafali Verma and Titas Sadhu are the other notable inclusions.