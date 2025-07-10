Sikandar Raza to lead Zimbabwe in T20I tri-series: Details here
What's the story
Sikandar Raza will lead a 16-member Zimbabwe squad in the upcoming T20I tri-series. The series, starting July 14 in the country, will also feature South Africa and New Zealand. Besides, left-arm speedster Richard Ngarava has returned to the squad after recovering from a lower-back injury. All-rounder Brian Bennett has also recovered from a concussion. Both players had missed previous matches due to their respective injuries.
Squad composition
Three uncapped players included in the squad
Zimbabwe has also included three uncapped players in their squad for the tri-series. Wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga, left-arm seamer Newman Nyamhuri, and leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa are the new faces. That apart, the Zimbabwe selectors have retained Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, and Tashinga Musekiwa, who impressed in their last T20I series against Ireland in February.
Zimbabwe squad for the T20I tri-series
Zimbabwe squad for the T20I tri-series: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, and Tafadzwa Tsiga.
Match details
ZImbabwe to face South Africa in opener
Zimbabwe will kick off their T20I tri-series campaign with a match against South Africa on July 14. The series will be played in a double round-robin format, with the top two teams progressing to the final on July 26. All three teams will face each other twice. The iconic Harare Sports Club will host all matches.