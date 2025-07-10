Sikandar Raza to lead Zimbabwe in T20I tri-series: Details here

Zimbabwe has also included three uncapped players in their squad for the tri-series. Wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga, left-arm seamer Newman Nyamhuri, and leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa are the new faces. That apart, the Zimbabwe selectors have retained Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, and Tashinga Musekiwa, who impressed in their last T20I series against Ireland in February.

Match details

ZImbabwe to face South Africa in opener

Zimbabwe will kick off their T20I tri-series campaign with a match against South Africa on July 14. The series will be played in a double round-robin format, with the top two teams progressing to the final on July 26. All three teams will face each other twice. The iconic Harare Sports Club will host all matches.