Sikandar Raza to lead Zimbabwe in T20I tri-series: Details here
The series will begin on July 14 in Harare

By Parth Dhall
Jul 10, 2025
05:22 pm
What's the story

Sikandar Raza will lead a 16-member Zimbabwe squad in the upcoming T20I tri-series. The series, starting July 14 in the country, will also feature South Africa and New Zealand. Besides, left-arm speedster Richard Ngarava has returned to the squad after recovering from a lower-back injury. All-rounder Brian Bennett has also recovered from a concussion. Both players had missed previous matches due to their respective injuries.

Squad composition

Three uncapped players included in the squad

Zimbabwe has also included three uncapped players in their squad for the tri-series. Wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga, left-arm seamer Newman Nyamhuri, and leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa are the new faces. That apart, the Zimbabwe selectors have retained Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, and Tashinga Musekiwa, who impressed in their last T20I series against Ireland in February.

Information

Zimbabwe squad for the T20I tri-series

Zimbabwe squad for the T20I tri-series: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, and Tafadzwa Tsiga.

Match details

ZImbabwe to face South Africa in opener

Zimbabwe will kick off their T20I tri-series campaign with a match against South Africa on July 14. The series will be played in a double round-robin format, with the top two teams progressing to the final on July 26. All three teams will face each other twice. The iconic Harare Sports Club will host all matches.