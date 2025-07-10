'Panchayat' makers are...slow': Sanvikaa on romance with Jitendra

The fourth season of Panchayat , which premiered on Prime Video , has sparked discussions about the budding romance between Rinki, played by Sanvikaa Pooja Singh, and Sachiv Ji, portrayed by Jitendra Kumar . In a recent interview with Red FM India, Singh expressed her dissatisfaction with the pacing of their love story. She said, "For the kind of person Rinki is... she will directly confess her feelings to Sachiv Ji."

Character insight 'If a man is taking so many punches for you...' Singh further elaborated on her character's feelings, saying, "If a man is taking so many punches for you, it's obvious you will develop some feelings toward them." She also joked, "Humarein makers bade slow hai par Rinki tez hai (Our makers are extremely slow but Rinki is quick)."

Actor's perspective 'If you have to express your love...' When asked how his character would propose to Rinki in Mumbai's monsoon, Kumar said, "If you have to express your love in Mumbai during monsoon, I don't think there is a better place than Marine Drive." However, this answer didn't impress Singh. She disagreed and said, "You need to have some greenery around you. You need to step outside Mumbai to express love." To this, Kumar admitted that Sachiv Ji is "an idiot when it comes to love."