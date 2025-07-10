Page Loader
Cooling the scalp to 18°C effectively protects hair follicles

Groundbreaking method could prevent chemo-related hair loss in cancer patients

By Akash Pandey
Jul 10, 2025
05:12 pm
What's the story

Sheffield Hallam University researchers have developed a groundbreaking method to help cancer patients retain their hair during chemotherapy. The innovative approach combines scalp cooling with an antioxidant-rich lotion, including ingredients found in red grapes. The study, published in Frontiers of Pharmacology, reveals that cooling the scalp to 18°C effectively protects hair follicles from damage caused by chemotherapy drugs.

Methodology

How scalp cooling helps

Scalp cooling is already used by some cancer patients to minimize hair loss during chemotherapy. The technique works by restricting blood flow to the scalp, thereby reducing the amount of medication reaching hair follicles. However, the Sheffield Hallam University team discovered that cooling the scalp to a specific temperature (18°C) can effectively prevent damage to these follicles and protect against hair loss.

Additional protection

Antioxidants can improve effectiveness

The research also highlights that topical antioxidants can significantly improve the effectiveness of scalp cooling in preventing hair loss. Dr. Nik Georgopoulos, an associate professor of cell biology and Transforming Lives fellow at Sheffield Hallam, explained that chemotherapy drugs target rapidly dividing cancer cells but can't differentiate between them and normal cells. This is where antioxidants come into play, as they offer additional protection for hair follicles during treatment.

Combined approach

Cooling cap for chemotherapy patients

Dr. Georgopoulos described the combination of scalp cooling and topical antioxidants as a "powerful double weapon." He has also collaborated with Huddersfield-based company Paxman Scalp Cooling, which developed a device that circulates coolant through a specially designed cap. The cooling cap is worn for half an hour before chemotherapy treatment starts, during treatment, and for up to 90 minutes after all drugs have been administered.