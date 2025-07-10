Groundbreaking method could prevent chemo-related hair loss in cancer patients
What's the story
Sheffield Hallam University researchers have developed a groundbreaking method to help cancer patients retain their hair during chemotherapy. The innovative approach combines scalp cooling with an antioxidant-rich lotion, including ingredients found in red grapes. The study, published in Frontiers of Pharmacology, reveals that cooling the scalp to 18°C effectively protects hair follicles from damage caused by chemotherapy drugs.
Methodology
How scalp cooling helps
Scalp cooling is already used by some cancer patients to minimize hair loss during chemotherapy. The technique works by restricting blood flow to the scalp, thereby reducing the amount of medication reaching hair follicles. However, the Sheffield Hallam University team discovered that cooling the scalp to a specific temperature (18°C) can effectively prevent damage to these follicles and protect against hair loss.
Additional protection
Antioxidants can improve effectiveness
The research also highlights that topical antioxidants can significantly improve the effectiveness of scalp cooling in preventing hair loss. Dr. Nik Georgopoulos, an associate professor of cell biology and Transforming Lives fellow at Sheffield Hallam, explained that chemotherapy drugs target rapidly dividing cancer cells but can't differentiate between them and normal cells. This is where antioxidants come into play, as they offer additional protection for hair follicles during treatment.
Combined approach
Cooling cap for chemotherapy patients
Dr. Georgopoulos described the combination of scalp cooling and topical antioxidants as a "powerful double weapon." He has also collaborated with Huddersfield-based company Paxman Scalp Cooling, which developed a device that circulates coolant through a specially designed cap. The cooling cap is worn for half an hour before chemotherapy treatment starts, during treatment, and for up to 90 minutes after all drugs have been administered.