Groundbreaking method could prevent chemo-related hair loss in cancer patients

Sheffield Hallam University researchers have developed a groundbreaking method to help cancer patients retain their hair during chemotherapy. The innovative approach combines scalp cooling with an antioxidant-rich lotion, including ingredients found in red grapes. The study, published in Frontiers of Pharmacology, reveals that cooling the scalp to 18°C effectively protects hair follicles from damage caused by chemotherapy drugs.

Methodology How scalp cooling helps Scalp cooling is already used by some cancer patients to minimize hair loss during chemotherapy. The technique works by restricting blood flow to the scalp, thereby reducing the amount of medication reaching hair follicles. However, the Sheffield Hallam University team discovered that cooling the scalp to a specific temperature (18°C) can effectively prevent damage to these follicles and protect against hair loss.

Additional protection Antioxidants can improve effectiveness The research also highlights that topical antioxidants can significantly improve the effectiveness of scalp cooling in preventing hair loss. Dr. Nik Georgopoulos, an associate professor of cell biology and Transforming Lives fellow at Sheffield Hallam, explained that chemotherapy drugs target rapidly dividing cancer cells but can't differentiate between them and normal cells. This is where antioxidants come into play, as they offer additional protection for hair follicles during treatment.