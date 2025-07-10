'Small drone might hit him while sunbathing': Iran warns Trump  

United States President Donald Trump has brushed off a threat from an Iranian official who suggested he could be killed at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago. In an interview with state television, Mohammad-Javad Larijani, a former senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, said, "Trump has done something so that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago." "As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It's very simple," Larijani said.

Presidential response 'I guess it's a threat...': Trump on assassination warning When asked about the threat during a Fox News interview, Trump laughed and said, "It's been a long time. I don't know, maybe I was around seven or so. I'm not too big into it." He added, "Yeah, I guess it's a threat. I'm not sure it's a threat actually, but perhaps it is."

Escalating tensions Campaign for 'retribution' against Trump The threat comes amid a crowdfunding campaign called "Blood Pact," which is collecting money for "retribution against those who mock and threaten" Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The campaign has raised over $27 million and aims to reach $100 million. Iranian clerics have also called on Muslims to kill Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in retaliation for threats against Khamenei.