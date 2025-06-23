Page Loader
Iran-backed militias planning to attack US bases in Iraq, Syria 
Trump has warned 'there will be either peace or tragedy' for Iran

By Snehil Singh
Jun 23, 2025
01:50 pm
Iran is reportedly planning to launch attacks on the United States's bases in Iraq and possibly Syria. This comes amid tensions following American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, although the direct causation is not explicitly stated. The New York Times reported that US military and intelligence officials have observed signs of these plans by Iran-backed militias. The situation has prompted the US to issue a "worldwide caution" for Americans due to heightened security risks from the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict.

Iran's proxy network weakened by years of attrition

The report didn't specify which Iran-backed groups are planning to target US bases. However, it noted that Iran's proxy network has been weakened by years of attrition from Israel and US forces. Tehran's Lebanon-based proxy has also indicated it won't join the latest conflict. Meanwhile, an NBC report claimed that Tehran had warned Washington about activating sleeper cells for potential terrorist attacks on American soil before the strikes on its nuclear facilities. The message reached Trump during the G7 Summit.

US has a significant military presence in Iraq

The United States has a significant military presence in Iraq, with troops stationed at Al-Asad and Arbil air bases. These forces are part of an international coalition against the Islamic State jihadist group. The Iraqi government is a strategic partner of both Iran and the US. There are around 2,500 US troops in Iraq as part of this coalition, with plans for gradual withdrawal agreed upon by Baghdad and Washington.

US forces in Iraq and Syria have been repeatedly targeted

US forces in Iraq and Syria have been repeatedly targeted by pro-Iran militants since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023. However, these attacks have largely subsided after heavy US strikes on Tehran-linked targets. In Syria, the US has maintained a troop presence to combat the Islamic State group, which emerged from the country's civil war. The Pentagon announced plans to roughly halve its forces in Syria as part of a "consolidation" strategy.

Iran may directly attack US bases

The New York Times reported that Iran pledged to retaliate against American bases in the region, even before the United States launched an attack on its nuclear sites on Saturday. US intelligence agencies have long warned the military to prepare for such a response. After carrying out precision strikes, Trump warned Iran against military adventurism. "There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said.