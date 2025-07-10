Flipkart's new program promises smartphone exchange in under 40 minutes

Flipkart has launched an industry-first smartphone exchange program through its hyperlocal service, Flipkart Minutes. The initiative lets customers trade their old smartphones for new ones in under 40 minutes. It is currently available in select areas of Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, with plans to expand to more cities later this month.

Service features Bringing upgrades into quick commerce Kanchan Mishra, VP of Flipkart Minutes, said that the new program brings smartphone upgrades into quick commerce. The initiative combines real-time exchange, instant pickup, and a reliable refurbishment pipeline. This move is part of Flipkart's commitment to sustainable and accessible technology. Ashutosh Chandel, Senior Director at Flipkart's ReCommerce division, added that this hyperlocal model reduces long-haul logistics emissions by enabling near-instant collection of used smartphones.

User experience How to exchange your old phone The exchange process is integrated into the Flipkart Minutes app. Customers looking to buy a new phone can tap on the Exchange widget on the product page, provide details of their old device, and get an instant quote. A Flipkart exchange expert is then sent to their location for a quick on-site assessment and pickup. The entire procedure from valuation to doorstep collection takes less than 40 minutes.