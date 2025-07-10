SC clarifies it gave no order regarding 'Udaipur Files' release

The Supreme Court of India clarified on Thursday that it did not issue any order regarding the release of the film Udaipur Files . The clarification comes after the Delhi High Court sought to understand the apex court's observations on a petition seeking to stay the film's release. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal , representing Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, raised concerns about this during a hearing before a bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi.

Court proceedings What happened in court today Sibal told the Supreme Court bench that the Delhi High Court was reluctant to pass an order on Jamiat's petition because of media reports indicating that the Supreme Court had refused to intervene. He said, "I filed the petition before the Delhi High Court. The HC Chief Justice asked me if there was a matter pending here. That has not even been heard or listed."

Legal proceedings Supreme Court's refusal to stay film's release On Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused to urgently list a plea challenging the release of Udaipur Files. The court had orally remarked, "Let the film be released," after a lawyer representing one of the accused argued that the film's release could prejudice the ongoing trial. The petition was filed by Mohammed Javed, one of the accused in this case, seeking a stay on its release until trial completion.

Court directives Producer asked to arrange private screening The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked advocates if the apex court had explicitly permitted the release. "In newspapers, we saw the matter was in SC, which was refused, saying 'let the screening go on.'" The HC had directed Udaipur Files's producer to arrange a private screening for those seeking a ban on Wednesday as well. Notably, the bench is hearing a separate petition by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind seeking to stop the release, alleging the film is communally provocative.