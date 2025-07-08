Charith Asalanka races past 2,500 ODI runs: Decoding his stats 

Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka has become the latest batter to complete 2,500 ODI runs. He accomplished the milestone with his 14th run in the third and deciding ODI against Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Asalanka, who scored a hundred in the series opener, took just 68 innings to get the feat. Here we look at his stats in the format.

Milestone Here are his ODI numbers Playing his 76th match, Asalanka has raced past 2,500 runs as his average is over 43, as per ESPNcricinfo. Last year, Asalanka became the second-fastest SL batter to accomplish 2,000 runs, having taken 56 innings. He is only behind Pathum Nissanka, who required 52 innings. Notably, Nissanka is an opener while Asalanka has played the majority of his games at number five.

DYK Highest average for SL in ODIs Among SL batters with 2,000-plus runs in ODIs, Asalanka is the only one with a 42-plus average. He also has a strike rate of over 91 as his tally includes 15 fifties and five tons, with 127 being his best score. Notably, Asalanka made his ODI debut in June 2021. Last year, he was named SL's skipper in white-ball cricket.