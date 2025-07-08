Kusal Mendis slams his second ODI ton against Bangladesh: Stats

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis has raced to his sixth century in ODI cricket. He reached the three-figure mark in the 3rd and final ODI against Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Kusal led SL's fightback as they lost Nishan Madushka and Pathum Nissanka before the 100-run mark. Notably, Kusal also got past 4,600 runs in the format. Here are the key stats.

Knock Kusal slams 95-ball ton Kusal came out at number three, with SL losing opener Nishan Madushka for 13 runs. The former then took the Lankans past 60 along with Nissanka. However, Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis departed within six overs. Kusal found support from skipper Charith Asalanka thereafter, as the duo took SL past 200. Kusal upped the ante and completed his ton off 95 balls.

Record A look at his ODI stats As mentioned, Kusal completed his sixth century in ODI cricket. Two of his tons have come against Bangladesh. In 146 ODIs, Kusal raced past 4,600 runs at an average of around 35. His tally also includes 34 half-centuries. Notably, five of Kusal's six ODI tons have come at home. His only other century came at a neutral venue.