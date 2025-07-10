'Vyarth': Kusha Kapila talks about her 'natural evolution' to filmmaking

Social media star and actor Kusha Kapila has taken on a new role as a co-producer for her upcoming short film, Vyarth. The film's official poster was released on Thursday. Kapila opened up about the plot and message of the film, as well as her debut as a producer. She also stars in the film alongside Kajol Chugh.

Career evolution It's a mirror reflecting the struggle against typecasting: Kapila Kapila told IANS, "Vyarth is more than just a film; it's a mirror reflecting the very real struggle against typecasting in our industry." "As an actor, you dive deep into your character's soul, but as a producer, you have to pull back and look at the entire picture." The Thank You For Coming and Sukhee star said, "This journey, from making funny videos in my room to acting in films and now co-producing, feels like a natural evolution."

Film's theme Here's the storyline of 'Vyarth' The film follows Bhumi, an underrated actor who is frustrated with always being typecast. Her dreams seem to be crushed when she is offered the role of a mother. However, things take an interesting turn when her younger flatmate, Meenakshi, asks for help with the same part Bhumi wants. The film explores Kapila's character's journey as she navigates these challenges and confronts her insecurities and ambitions.