'Border 2': Ban on Dosanjh revoked after 'Sardaar Ji' controversy?

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reportedly lifted its ban on actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh , allowing him to continue to work on Border 2. The decision comes after film producer Bhushan Kumar personally appealed to the federation. "Yes, the ban has been revoked for this project," BN Tiwari, FWICE President, told India Today. Meanwhile, the outlet reported Kumar saying that he'll "never cast Diljit Dosanjh in future films. Have issued a letter to the federation."

Warning 'Non-cooperation' against Dosanjh to continue Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is part of FWICE, warned that "non-cooperation" against Dosanjh will continue for future projects. Pandit said, "So, we have non-cooperation against Diljit continuing." "Anyone else who casts him must be prepared for consequences. The Federation won't be responsible for the financial losses that might follow."

Film update Dosanjh cleared replacement rumors for 'Border 2' Dosanjh recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Border 2, dispelling rumors of his replacement. The video shows him dressed in an Indian Air Force uniform as he prepares for a dance sequence. "BORDER 2," he captioned the Instagram post. The film is helmed by Anurag Singh and produced by Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.