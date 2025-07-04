Samuel L. Jackson's greatest roles that stole the show

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood . His career, which spans decades, is filled with dynamic performances across various genres. He has played some of the most memorable characters that have left a lasting impact on audiences around the world. Here are five of his most iconic roles and how he brought such diverse characters to life on the big screen.

Memorable character 'Pulp Fiction' - Jules Winnfield In Pulp Fiction, L. Jackson's character, Jules Winnfield, is a philosophical hitman who loves to deliver intense monologues. His charismatic yet intimidating portrayal of Jules is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the film. The character's unique style and unforgettable lines have made this one of Jackson's most iconic roles.

Complex role 'Django Unchained' - Stephen In Django Unchained, Jackson plays Stephen, an old house slave struggling with his loyalties. His performance is what gives the character so much depth, making him so unsettling and yet so interesting. The role is an example of Jackson's talent of turning multifaceted characters, the kind that challenge how audiences perceive characters.

Superhero leader 'The Avengers' series - Nick Fury As Nick Fury in The Avengers series, L. Jackson brings authority and charisma to the role of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s director. His portrayal has become synonymous with the character, contributing significantly to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's success. The role highlights his ability to lead an ensemble cast while maintaining a strong screen presence.

Intriguing villain 'Unbreakable' - Elijah Price/Mr Glass In Unbreakable, L. Jackson turns in a riveting performance as Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass. He plays a character afflicted with a rare condition resulting in extremely brittle bones. Jackson's layered performance deftly balances the dichotomy of Price, who is an ardent believer in superheroes. This role highlights Jackson's talent for bringing depth to his characters, rendering Price a sympathetic yet menacing villain.