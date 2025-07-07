Steve Smith boasts best batting average vs WI (Tests): Stats 

Australia won the second Test against West Indies by a massive 133 runs in Grenada. The victory gave Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Steve Smith, who missed the series opener, played a major role in Australia's triumph. His vital 71 in the third innings powered the Aussies to a match-winning total. On this note, let's decode his stellar Test numbers versus the West Indies.

Knock Fine hand from Smith Australia were reeling at 28/3 in the third innings when Smith arrived to bat. Notably, he could only manage three runs in the first innings. The former Aussie skipper formed a vital fourth-wicket partnership of 93 runs with Cameron Green (52), shifting the momentum in favor of the visitors. Though Smith was dismissed for 71 off 119 balls, his brilliance meant Australia finished at 243/10 and later crossed the line.

Stats Highest average vs WI As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith has now featured in 10 Tests against West Indies. Across 17 innings, the veteran has amassed 946 runs at an incredible average of 105.11. No other batter with at least 600 Test runs vs WI has a higher average. Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf (101.16) trails him on this list. Meanwhile, Smith's tally against WI includes three centuries and four fifties.

Stats Numbers in West Indies 357 of Smith's Test runs have come in West Indies at 89.25. The tally includes three 50-plus scores across six innings. His 199 in the 2015 Kingston Test is the joint-sixth highest score by an Australian batter in WI. Meanwhile, Smith's career-best Test score against West Indies came in 2022, an unbeaten 200 in Perth. Steve Waugh and Bill Lawry are the only other Australians with multiple 190-plus scores vs WI (2 each).

DYK An average of 117.80 in home Tests Smith averages a stunning 117.80 versus WI in home Tests, having scored 589 runs from 11 innings. Among batters with 500-plus runs against WI at home, only Yousuf (133) boasts a better average. Australia's Doug Walters (116.50) is the only other player with a 100-plus average on this list.