Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy gets to 1,000 ODI runs: Key stats 

Towhid Hridoy, the middle-order batter from Bangladesh , has gone past 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. The dashing batter achieved this milestone with his 15th run in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Having accomplished the milestone in 33 innings, Hridoy became the joint-second-quickest from his country to achieve this feat. Here are his stats.

Numbers Hridoy only behind these names Hridoy, who made his ODI debut in March last year, took 33 innings and 37 games to complete 1,000 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shahriar Nafees and Anamul Haque are the only Bangladesh batters to reach the milestone in fewer innings (29 each). Hence, Hridoy now sits at the second place on this list alongside veteran all-rounder Soumya Sarkar.

Numbers Here are his numbers Playing his 37th game, he has raced past 1,000 runs at an average of 33-plus. He owns eight 50-plus scores in the format, including a hundred. 373 of his runs have come in home matches at 46.62. He averages a poor 31.85 in neutral ODIs, having scored 446 runs. Over 180 of his runs have come in away (home of opposition) ODIs at 20-plus.