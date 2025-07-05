Injured Natalie Sciver-Brunt ruled out of remaining India WT20Is: Details 

The England cricket team has suffered a major setback as their captain, Natalie Sciver-Brunt , has been ruled out of the remaining WT20I matches against India . The decision comes after she missed the third WT20I due to a left groin injury. Further scans have indicated that her recovery will take longer than initially anticipated. Tammy Beaumont will continue to lead in her absence.

Recovery plan Sciver-Brunt focuses on ODI series With her absence from the T20I series, Sciver-Brunt will now concentrate on regaining fitness for the ODI leg of India's ongoing tour. The ODIs are scheduled to begin on July 16. In her place, Beaumont will continue as captain, having led England to victory in a nail-biting third T20I match against India. It must be noted that the five-match series is currently 2-1 in India's favor.

Squad change Maia Bouchier replaces Sciver-Brunt Top-order batter Maia Bouchier has been named as a replacement for Sciver-Brunt, who was already being managed carefully by the England camp before this series. She boasts 722 WT20I runs at 23.29, having slammed three fifties. Meanwhile, Sciver-Brunt didn't bowl at all in the first two T20Is. This decision was taken by team management ahead of the series to ease her workload.