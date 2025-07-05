Highest partnerships for England vs India in Women's T20Is

England narrowly defeated India by five runs in a nail-biting third Women's T20 international at the Kennington Oval, London. The victory kept England's hopes alive in the five-match series. The Brits were powered by their openers Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who put on a strong 137-run partnership, helping the team post a challenging total of 171/9. On this note, let's look at England's highest partnerships versus India in WT20Is.

#3 Edwards & Taylor - 113* at Taunton, 2009 England handed India a solid 10-wicket defeat in the 2009 Women's T20 WC match in Taunton. Chasing 113, the Brits crossed the line in just 15.4 overs as both openers Sarah Taylor and Charlotte Edwards hammered unbeaten fifties. While Taylor made exactly 50* off 41 balls, skipper Edwards hammered a 53-ball 61*. This 113*-run stand is hence third on this list.

#2 Dunkley & Wyatt-Hodge - 137 at Kennington Oval, 2025 England, in the aforementioned Kennington Oval game, started their innings strongly with a 137-run opening stand between Dunkley and Wyatt-Hodge. However, the latter's dismissal for 75 off 53 balls triggered a dramatic collapse as the hosts finished at 171/9. Meanwhile, Wyatt-Hodge also fell for 66 off 42 balls as she went down as the third batter. Nevertheless, England later won this contest by five runs.