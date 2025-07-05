Bangladesh's Parvez Hossain Emon slams his maiden ODI fifty: Stats 

Emon lost his opening partner, Tanzid Hasan Tamim (7), early after Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat. However, Emon made great utilization of the powerplay overs and found boundaries at regular intervals. He even dominated a 63-run stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto (14). Emon completed his fifty off just 46 balls with a boundary. Hasaranga eventually trapped him in the 20th over.

Numbers

Here are his stats

Emon, who could only manage 13 runs on his ODI debut, smashed a fiery 69-ball 67 in the second game. He smoked six fours and three sixes during his stay. This was his 18th fifty across 74 List A games as he has raced to 2,762 runs at an average of around 40, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally also includes six tons.