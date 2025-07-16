Jitesh Sharma leaves Vidarbha, joins Baroda for 2025-26 season

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has made a major shift from Vidarbha to Baroda in his domestic career. The transfer comes after the 31-year-old did not feature in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy . The Indian batter was part of Vidarbha's Karun Nair -led white-ball rosters. Notably, Jitesh has featured in only 18 First-Class games as of now. Here are further details.

Transfer details Jitesh's transfer to Baroda As per ESPNcricinfo, the news of Jitesh's transfer to Baroda has been floating around for a while. He has had close ties with Baroda captain Krunal Pandya, also his teammate at RCB. This is believed to have played a major role in this move. The shift could give Jitesh a fresh chance to establish himself as a regular in First-Class cricket.

Career highlights Limited First-Class exposure Since his First-Class debut in the 2015-16 season, Jitesh has played just 18 matches in a decade. He has a paltry average of 24.48 with four half-centuries to his name. His last appearance in this format was nearly 18 months ago (January 2024). However, Jitesh has made strides in shorter formats over recent years. He owns 1,533 List A and 2,886 T20 runs to his name.