The car costs around $20,000

Hyundai's cheapest EV just got smarter and safer

By Mudit Dube 03:41 pm Jul 16, 202503:41 pm

What's the story

Hyundai has unveiled an upgraded version of its most affordable electric compact SUV, the Casper Electric. The vehicle, which is sold overseas as the Inster EV, was launched in South Korea on Tuesday. The starting price of this 2026 model is around $20,000, but with government subsidies, it could be purchased for as low as $15,000.