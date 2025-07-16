Hyundai's cheapest EV just got smarter and safer
What's the story
Hyundai has unveiled an upgraded version of its most affordable electric compact SUV, the Casper Electric. The vehicle, which is sold overseas as the Inster EV, was launched in South Korea on Tuesday. The starting price of this 2026 model is around $20,000, but with government subsidies, it could be purchased for as low as $15,000.
Model upgrades
New infotainment and safety features added
The 2026 model year of the Hyundai Casper Electric comes with a host of new infotainment and safety features. These include a 10.25-inch navigation screen, anti-glare rearview mirror, and an LED sun visor lamp as standard from the Essential trim. The base variant now also gets an anti-glare mirror and driver's seat LED sun visor lamp as standard.
Safety upgrades
Inspiration trim adds new safety features
The Inspiration trim of the 2026 Casper Electric now comes with additional safety features. These include Highway Driving Assist, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, and Rear Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist. The Casper was Hyundai's best-selling EV in South Korea during its first full sales month. The company attributes the vehicle's popularity to its affordable starting price and an impressive driving range of up to 315km.