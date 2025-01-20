What's the story

Tata Motors will launch its new luxury electric vehicle (EV) brand, Avinya, with a Sportback.

The announcement was made by Tata Motors's Head of Global Design Martin Uhlarik at Auto Expo 2025, while speaking to Autocar India.

He described the upcoming Sportback as "a 5-door, very low and very dynamic" vehicle. The design will match the first concept shown two years ago.