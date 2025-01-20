Tata Motors to launch luxury electric brand: What we know
What's the story
Tata Motors will launch its new luxury electric vehicle (EV) brand, Avinya, with a Sportback.
The announcement was made by Tata Motors's Head of Global Design Martin Uhlarik at Auto Expo 2025, while speaking to Autocar India.
He described the upcoming Sportback as "a 5-door, very low and very dynamic" vehicle. The design will match the first concept shown two years ago.
Design completion
Sportback design finalized, production set for next year
Uhlarik confirmed that the design phase for the Sportback has been completed and the vehicle is slated for launch next year.
He referred to it as a "real brand builder," highlighting Tata Motors's strategy to make a strong first impression with its debut product under the Avinya brand.
Despite its unconventional body style, Tata Motors plans an annual production run of 24,000 units for this model.
Upcoming models
Avinya's future lineup includes luxury SUV
After the Sportback, Tata Motors will launch an SUV based on the Avinya X concept shown at this year's Auto Expo.
Uhlarik described the upcoming model as a "brand pillar," indicating its importance in the brand's portfolio with its more traditional SUV design.
The lineup will include five Avinya models, with a three-row version being the flagship offering.
Platform details
All Avinya models to be built on JLR's EMA platform
All future models under the Avinya brand, including the Sportback and SUV, will be based on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)'s Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform.
Apart from these, Tata Motors is also working on two more body styles: a compact SUV with a length of around 4,400mm and a larger luxury UV with a length of around 4,900mm, like the Volvo EM90 MPV.