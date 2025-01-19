7 features that make Maruti Suzuki's first EV special
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
The electric SUV brings a host of new features to the Maruti Suzuki lineup in India.
These include a giant touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver's display, a 10-way powered driver's seat, an ADAS suite, and seven airbags, among others.
Infotainment upgrade
e Vitara boasts largest touchscreen in Maruti Suzuki's lineup
The e Vitara comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the largest in any Maruti Suzuki car in India.
This cutting-edge system is bigger than the 10.1-inch unit on Invicto and is likely to offer wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and connected car tech.
The digital driver's display is 10.1-inch, much bigger than the 7-inch screen on other models like Grand Vitara.
Comfort
A 10-way powered driver's seat
The e Vitara also comes with a 10-way powered driver's seat, a feature that makes finding the perfect driving position that much easier.
The innovative feature provides more options for adjustment than most of its competitors, which offer an 8-way adjustment.
The car also gets ventilated front seats for additional comfort on drives.
Safety
e Vitara sets new standard with 7 airbags
In a major safety upgrade, the e Vitara comes with seven airbags as standard across all variants. This is likely to improve the crash safety rating of the vehicle.
The model also comes with a fixed glass roof, letting natural light into the cabin. However, do note that the size of this glass roof doesn't cover the entire width of the vehicle's top and is similar to a single-pane sunroof.
Interiors
Enhanced cabin ambiance with multi-color lighting
The e Vitara also has multi-color ambient lighting, letting users set the cabin's mood as per their liking.
This feature works particularly well in making the cabin feel nice when you are driving at night.
The vehicle also comes with a 10-speaker Infinity sound system for an enhanced audio experience.
ADAS
ADAS suite for enhanced safety
Notably, the e Vitara is the first car in Maruti's lineup to offer ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features for safety.
The ADAS suite comprises a 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.
These advanced safety features are designed to offer an extra layer of protection for both the driver and passengers.