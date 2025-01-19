What's the story

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The electric SUV brings a host of new features to the Maruti Suzuki lineup in India.

These include a giant touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver's display, a 10-way powered driver's seat, an ADAS suite, and seven airbags, among others.