World's first CNG scooter debuts at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
What's the story
TVS Motor Company has unveiled the world's first compressed natural gas (CNG) scooter, the Jupiter CNG, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
The innovative vehicle is still in its concept stage. The company has cleverly integrated a 1.4kg CNG tank in the underseat boot area of the standard Jupiter 125 model, maintaining a clean and efficient design.
Looks
Design and fuel efficiency
The CNG tank of the Jupiter model is neatly concealed with a plastic panel, with an eyelet for the pressure gage and a filler nozzle.
TVS claims that this innovative scooter can travel up to 84km on just 1kg of CNG.
Along with its primary fuel source, the scooter also packs a 2-liter petrol tank mounted on the floorboard for added range.
Specs
A look at the performance
The Jupiter CNG comes with a 124.8cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 7.1hp of power at 6,000rpm and 9.4Nm of torque at 5,500rpm.
TVS says this scooter can hit a top speed of as much as 80km/h.
The design elements, features, wheels and brakes of the Jupiter CNG are also the same as those of its petrol-powered sibling, the Jupiter 125.
Market impact
Jupiter CNG's future prospects and market impact
TVS is yet to announce a launch date for the Jupiter 125 CNG in India. However, it is expected to hit the market by early 2026.
The introduction of more CNG two-wheelers by Indian manufacturers is a positive step toward reducing carbon emissions.
Currently, the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike is the only model in this segment, but with Jupiter CNG, customers will have another option to consider.