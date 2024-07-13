In short Simplifying... In short Nissan, Maruti Suzuki, and Kia are gearing up to launch new MPVs in India.

Nissan's compact model, inspired by the Renault Triber, and Maruti's compact MPV, likely based on Japan's Spacia, are set to hit the market.

Meanwhile, Kia plans to introduce two models, a redesigned Carnival and an EV with a 450km range, along with a facelifted Carens.

These vehicles will feature upgraded interiors, new designs, and powerful engines.

MPV market in India set for shakeup

5 MPVs from Maruti, Nissan, Kia awaiting launch in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:06 pm Jul 13, 202405:06 pm

What's the story The MPV market in India, currently dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova, is poised for a shakeup with several new launches on the horizon. Nissan plans to re-enter the market with a compact model based on the Renault Triber, while Kia prepares to debut its redesigned Carnival in 2024. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki is developing a compact MPV to compete with Renault Triber, and Kia has confirmed an electrified four-wheeler for launch in 2025 or 2026.

Showdown

Nissan and Maruti Suzuki gear up for battle

Nissan is planning a comeback in the Indian MPV market with a compact model, following the discontinuation of the Nissan Evalia. The new MPV will be based on the Renault Triber, featuring an aggressive design language inspired by the Magnite. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is developing a compact MPV codenamed YDB to compete with Renault Triber, likely based on Japan's Spacia and expected to use a 1.2-liter Z series petrol engine from the new Swift.

Innovations

Kia's electrified and redesigned MPVs

Kia is set to introduce two new models to the Indian MPV market. The redesigned Carnival, inspired by the EV9, is expected to debut in 2024 with a price range of ₹35 lakh to ₹45 lakh. In addition, Kia has confirmed the development of an EV for India, potentially launching in 2025 or 2026, boasting a driving range of over 450km on a single charge.

Carens refresh

Kia's Carens MPV to undergo facelift for 2025

Kia is also preparing to launch the facelifted Carens MPV in India in 2025. The refreshed model is expected to introduce new upgrades, including new lighting setups, tweaked alloy wheels, and a revamped grille. These updates aim to maintain Carens's premium appeal over competitors like the Ertiga and the XL6 while aligning with Kia's current design language.

Vehicle specs

Engine specifications and design details of upcoming MPVs

The new Nissan MPV is expected to feature a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine, and a turbocharged unit, producing 71hp/96Nm and 100hp/160Nm respectively. The redesigned Kia Carnival will likely retain its 2.2-liter, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine producing 200hp/440Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Maruti Suzuki's compact MPV is expected to undergo significant interior upgrades, including a cleverly designed three-row cabin in a compact footprint.