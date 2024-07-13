In short Simplifying... In short Tata Motors is set to launch its Curvv coupe SUV on August 7, featuring a sleek design, LED lights, and a host of interior amenities like a sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system, and an 8-speaker sound system.

Tata Motors to launch Curvv coupe SUV on August 7

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:03 pm Jul 13, 2024

What's the story Tata Motors has officially confirmed the launch of its new Curvv coupe SUV in the Indian market, slated for August 7, 2024. The Curvv will be the first car in this segment to offer both electric as well as ICE powertrains. It remains uncertain whether the prices for both versions will be announced at the same time.

A look at the design

The Curvv was showcased in its production-specific guise at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, and is currently undergoing final tests. Tata Motors has been sharing teaser videos and clips online, revealing key features of the model. The exterior design includes LED DRLs, dual pod vertically stacked LED headlights, a fresh set of alloy wheels, flush-fitted door handles, a sloping roofline, and wrap-around inverted L-shaped LED taillights.

Tata Motors reveals interior features

The interior of the Curvv is expected to feature a sunroof, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. It will also include a fully digital instrument cluster, drive modes, an ADAS suite, and a two-spoke steering wheel. Additional facilities include an 8-speaker sound system, rain-sensing wipers, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and an air purifier.

What about the powertrains?

Tata Motors plans to equip the Curvv with 1.2-liter turbo-petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. The company is also developing a new 1.2-liter GDI turbo-petrol motor for higher power and torque figures. While details about the EV version's technical specifications remain undisclosed, it could possibly offer a range of over 500km on a single charge.

Pricing and rivals

The Curvv coupe SUV is expected to be bigger than the Nexon but smaller than the Harrier. It's poised to compete with models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The starting price is anticipated to be around ₹11 lakh, similar to its competitors, and might top out at around ₹18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).