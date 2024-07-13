In short Simplifying... In short Hyundai is set to revamp its SUV lineup in India with four new launches.

The updated TUCSON, featuring a new front grille and a panoramic curved display, will follow the ALCAZAR.

The electric midsize SUV, CRETA EV, is expected to hit the market in 2025, boasting a range of over 450km.

Lastly, a second-generation VENUE, with significant exterior and interior updates, is slated for next year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

ALCAZAR will be the first model to hit the roads

Hyundai to launch these 4 new SUVs in India

By Akash Pandey 03:22 pm Jul 13, 202403:22 pm

What's the story Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is preparing to roll out several new SUVs, beginning with an updated version of the ALCAZAR. Slated for a September launch, the refreshed ALCAZAR will incorporate design elements from the new CRETA, while maintaining unique features to position it as a premium offering. The revamped model is expected to integrate advanced technologies from the CRETA, including potentially Level 2 ADAS, along with an enhanced infotainment system and improved connectivity options.

TUCSON update

Facelifted TUCSON set for release soon

Following the ALCAZAR, HMIL is planning to launch the updated TUCSON. The refreshed model, which was introduced globally last year, boasts a new front grille, lighting system, skid plates, and alloy wheels. The rear of the vehicle has also been redesigned with an updated dashboard and a new panoramic curved display inside the cabin. These updates are expected to be introduced in India as well.

Electric launch

Hyundai CRETA EV on the horizon

Hyundai's new midsize electric SUV, supposedly the CRETA EV, is set for release in the Indian market in early 2025. This vehicle will compete against upcoming models like the Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota equivalent, and the Tata Curvv. The new electric SUV may pack an electric motor from Kona Electric and a battery pack from LG Chem, providing a range of over 450km.

Information

Second-generation VENUE also in the pipeline

Lastly, HMIL is working on a second-generation VENUE, set to launch next year. Despite already being feature-rich, the new model is expected to receive significant updates to both its exterior and interior. However, the powertrain options for the revamped Venue are believed to remain unchanged.