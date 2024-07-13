Hyundai to launch these 4 new SUVs in India
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is preparing to roll out several new SUVs, beginning with an updated version of the ALCAZAR. Slated for a September launch, the refreshed ALCAZAR will incorporate design elements from the new CRETA, while maintaining unique features to position it as a premium offering. The revamped model is expected to integrate advanced technologies from the CRETA, including potentially Level 2 ADAS, along with an enhanced infotainment system and improved connectivity options.
Facelifted TUCSON set for release soon
Following the ALCAZAR, HMIL is planning to launch the updated TUCSON. The refreshed model, which was introduced globally last year, boasts a new front grille, lighting system, skid plates, and alloy wheels. The rear of the vehicle has also been redesigned with an updated dashboard and a new panoramic curved display inside the cabin. These updates are expected to be introduced in India as well.
Hyundai CRETA EV on the horizon
Hyundai's new midsize electric SUV, supposedly the CRETA EV, is set for release in the Indian market in early 2025. This vehicle will compete against upcoming models like the Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota equivalent, and the Tata Curvv. The new electric SUV may pack an electric motor from Kona Electric and a battery pack from LG Chem, providing a range of over 450km.
Second-generation VENUE also in the pipeline
Lastly, HMIL is working on a second-generation VENUE, set to launch next year. Despite already being feature-rich, the new model is expected to receive significant updates to both its exterior and interior. However, the powertrain options for the revamped Venue are believed to remain unchanged.