The Lamborghini Urus SE, set to launch in India this August, boasts a new hood design, slimmer LED headlamps, and updated interior features including a larger 12.3-inch central touchscreen.

Its hybrid powertrain combines a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a plug-in system, delivering a whopping 800hp and a top speed of 312km/h.

Lamborghini Urus SE to be launched in India this August

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:50 pm Jul 13, 202401:50 pm

What's the story Italian automaker Lamborghini's Urus SE SUV, unveiled internationally in April, is slated for an Indian launch on August 9, 2024. This car is the second model from the brand to feature a hybrid powertrain. The Urus SE also comes with exterior and interior design enhancements over the standard Urus. In India, it should cost more than ₹4.18 crore (ex-showroom).

It boasts new design and features

The Urus SE sports a new hood design, extending further to the front than previous models. It also flaunts a new LED signature and slimmer LED headlamps equipped with Matrix technology. The SUV has been refreshed with new front and rear bumpers, along with a redesigned tailgate section. Internationally, it offers 21-, 22-, or 23-inch wheels fitted with Pirelli P Zero tires.

A look at interior upgrades

The interior of the Urus SE features updated dashboard panels and AC vents. The most notable change is the replacement of the previous 10.1-inch central touchscreen with a larger 12.3-inch unit, running the latest Lambo software. The SUV's hybrid powertrain combines a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a plug-in hybrid system, powered by a 25.9kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.

It has a top speed of 312km/h

The Urus SE's electric motor, integrated into the 8-speed automatic gearbox, contributes to a total system power output of 800hp and 950Nm. Lamborghini claims that the SUV can be driven up to 60km via only electric power. It also gets an all-wheel-drive system, a claimed 0-100km/h time of 3.4 seconds, and a top speed of 312km/h.