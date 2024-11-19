Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian government is reinstating subsidies for over 120,000 electric three-wheelers, despite earlier concerns of fiscal depletion.

The PM E-Drive scheme, launched in 2024, aims to accelerate electric vehicle adoption and establish a robust manufacturing ecosystem.

Although the subsidy per vehicle has been halved, industry leaders believe it's vital for market growth and expect customers to bear the brunt of price hikes.

Subsidies were temporarily suspended

PM e-Drive scheme: Modi government reinstates subsidies for electric 3-wheelers

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:15 pm Nov 19, 202403:15 pm

What's the story The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has reinstated subsidies for electric three-wheelers under the PM E-Drive scheme. The move comes after the annual subsidy allocation for the vehicles was exhausted sooner than anticipated in FY25, resulting in a temporary suspension of disbursement. To keep the sector afloat, more funds have now been allocated from the overall budget of the PM E-Drive initiative.

Funding details

Subsidy advancement for over 120,000 electric 3-wheelers

The central government has decided to offer subsidy funds for over 1.2 lakh electric three-wheelers. These funds were originally earmarked for April to the end of FY25. However, with this fiscal year's allocated subsidy running out early, manufacturers were concerned about a disruption in sales.

Scheme overview

PM e-Drive scheme: A boost for electric vehicle adoption

Launched in October 2024 with a budget of ₹10,900 crore, the PM E-Drive scheme aims to speed up the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), set up charging infrastructure, and create a strong EV manufacturing ecosystem in India. It is specifically aimed at incentivizing roughly 320,000 electric three-wheelers (e-3Ws), including registered e-rickshaws, e-carts or L5 category vehicles. Only e-3Ws with advanced battery technology qualify for the demand incentive.

Subsidy cut

Future funding concerns

Despite slashing the subsidy per vehicle to ₹25,000 from ₹50,000, the government has opted to continue the incentive program instead of scrapping it. The additional funds used for subsidizing e-3Ws this fiscal will be adjusted from next year's budget. Industry executives have raised concerns that FY26 funds will likely be depleted by the first quarter of the fiscal year too.

Market response

Impact of subsidy reduction

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility CEO Suman Mishra stressed that continuing subsidies is crucial for sustaining growth in India's e-3W market. Although subsidies have been halved, manufacturers expect price hikes to transfer additional costs to customers. The government's earlier move to end subsidies until FY26 had alarmed stakeholders, prompting calls for a smoother transition and reallocation of unspent funds from other underutilized segments like e-ambulances and e-trucks.