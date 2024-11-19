Summarize Simplifying... In short Brixton Motorcycles has launched four new models in India, including the affordable Crossfire 500X and the powerful Cromwell 1200.

The bikes, equipped with features like all-LED lighting, adjustable suspension, and anti-theft systems, will be assembled locally and are set to hit eight cities by next year.

Deliveries are expected to start from January 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The bikes are priced between ₹4.74 lakh-₹9.11 lakh

Brixton Motorcycles debuts in India with 4 new models

By Mudit Dube 01:25 pm Nov 19, 202401:25 pm

What's the story Brixton Motorcycles, owned by Austria's KSR Group, has entered the Indian market with the launch of four new models. The lineup features the Crossfire 500X, which is priced at ₹4.74 lakh, and its off-road variant, the Crossfire 500XC, which comes at ₹5.19 lakh. The company also launched two variants of its Cromwell model: the standard Cromwell 1200 at ₹7.84 lakh and an upgraded version, the Cromwell 1200X, at ₹9.11 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Model features

A closer look at Brixton's Crossfire 500X and 500XC models

Brixton's most affordable offering in India, the Crossfire 500X is a neo-retro roadster with a liquid-cooled, 486cc twin-cylinder engine. It produces an output of 47.6hp and torque of 43Nm. The bike comes with all-LED lighting, J.Juan brakes, adjustable KYB suspension, and dual-channel ABS as standard. The off-road variant of this model, the Crossfire 500XC, features a taller front fender and a small flyscreen among other changes.

Model specifications

Brixton's Cromwell 1200 and 1200X models

The neo-retro motorcycle Cromwell 1200 from Brixton is powered by a liquid-cooled, 1,222cc twin-cylinder engine that produces an impressive output of 83hp and torque of 108Nm. It comes with all-LED lighting, two riding modes (Sport and Eco), traction control, cruise control, TFT display and an anti-theft system. The upgraded version of this model is Cromwell 1200X which features off-road style block-pattern tires among other enhancements.

Future prospects

Brixton's expansion plans and delivery timeline

Brixton plans to expand its footprint in India by hitting eight cities by the end of next year. The targeted cities include Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, Thane, Kolhapur, Goa, Bengaluru and Chennai. The motorcycles will be imported through the completely knocked down (CKD) route and assembled at KAW Veloce Motors's facility in Kolhapur. Deliveries of these newly launched models are expected to start from January 2025.