Indian batters with four successive fifty-plus Test scores in England

England claimed a dramatic 22-run win over India in the 3rd Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy at Lord's. They defended 192 on a riveting Day 5, where India were reduced to 82/7. While the bowlers were on fire, Ravindra Jadeja scored a valiant 61* (181). It was his fourth successive Test fifty. Here are the Indians with four successive fifty-plus Test scores in England.

#1 Rishabh Pant: 5 (2021-2025) Rishabh Pant tops this list for India with five back-to-back fifty-plus scores. Pant has been in sublime form in the ongoing England Test series. He broke several records with his twin tons at Headingley. Between September 2021 and July 2025, Pant's Test scores in England read 9, 50, 146, 57, 134, 118, 25, 65, 74, and 9. He currently has four tons in England.

#2 Sourav Ganguly: 4 (2002) Sourav Ganguly lead India from the front on India's memorable 2002 tour of England. India's star-studded batting line-up challenged the English bowlers in tough conditions. The visitors claimed a historic innings victory at Headingley, Leeds. Ganguly scored 351 runs from four Tests at 58.50, including a ton and three half-centuries. His scores read 5, 0, 68, 99, 128, and 51.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja: 4 (2025) As mentioned, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the latest entrant on this elite list. Like Pant, the former has been faring well with the bat. Jadeja was pivotal to India's first-ever Test win at Edgbaston. He scored 89 and 69*. Although Jadeja shone with twin fifty-plus scores at Lord's as well (72 and 61*), India lost by 22 runs.